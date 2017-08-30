Xiaomi Redmi 4A got a new variant in India on Tuesday, giving buyers the option to purchase a variant with more RAM and storage compared to the original handset. The new Redmi 4A variant in India comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, and has been priced at Rs. 6,999. The new Xiaomi model will go on sale on Thursday, August 31 via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, and Tata CliQ. The original Redmi 4A, priced at Rs. 5,999, has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Remaining hardware and software features of the new handset are the same as the old one's.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president at Xiaomi and managing director at Xiaomi India, said in a tweet on Monday, "Surprise! We are launching a new variant of Redmi 4A (3GB RAM + 32 GB flash memory) at an amazing price of Rs. 6,999."

Xiaomi Redmi 4A specifications, features

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in India in March, following its launch in China in November. Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.