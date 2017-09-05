Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Mi.com and Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review), one of the most popular budget smartphones fro the Chinese manufacturer, will be going on sale in India on Tuesday via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the smartphone was made available in open sale in India from late last month, and the sale on Tuesday is for the other two variants - 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in the country in May, and notably is a repackaged version of the Redmi 4X smartphone that was originally launched in China back in February.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. On Amazon India, sale offers include up to 30GB additional data from Reliance Jio, a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Play, Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credits, and discounted damage protection plans. Xiaomi's own Mi.com store is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, and Mi Protect accidental and liquid damage protection at Rs. 499.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.