Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Mi.com and Amazon

 
05 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Mi.com and Amazon

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale begins at 12pm IST on Amazon and Mi.com
  • The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is now available on open sale

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review), one of the most popular budget smartphones fro the Chinese manufacturer, will be going on sale in India on Tuesday via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the smartphone was made available in open sale in India from late last month, and the sale on Tuesday is for the other two variants - 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in the country in May, and notably is a repackaged version of the Redmi 4X smartphone that was originally launched in China back in February. 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. On Amazon India, sale offers include up to 30GB additional data from Reliance Jio, a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Play, Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credits, and discounted damage protection plans. Xiaomi's own Mi.com store is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, and Mi Protect accidental and liquid damage protection at Rs. 499.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications
Intel Judgement Critical for Other EU Antitrust Cases
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Mi.com and Amazon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi to Launch New Dual Camera Phone in India Today, Watch Live Stream
  2. Samsung Launches Galaxy J7+ With Dual WhatsApp Support: Price, Specs
  3. Airtel's New Plan to Beat Jio: 28GB Data, 'Unlimited' Calls at Rs. 349
  4. iPhone 8 Could Let You Activate Siri via the Sleep/ Wake Button
  5. Apple Launches New Flagship Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
  6. With Torrent Sites Facing the Heat, Pirates Get Creative
  7. Facebook Just Made Its Biggest Live Streaming Bet - and Lost
  8. LG V30 Price Revealed, Much Less Than Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Variant Launched in India at Rs. 12,999
  10. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Retail Box, Promo Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.