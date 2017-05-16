Xiaomi has added another Redmi smartphone to its India portfolio - the Redmi 4. As is the tradition of Xiaomi, the Redmi 4 packs a punch with great specifications at a reasonable price point. However, the only drawback is its scarce availability due to flash sales that get over in, well, a flash.

Ahead of its availability on May 23, we pit the smartphone against its competition to see how it fares. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 battles against the Moto G5, Lenovo K6 Power and Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace to prove its metal in this highly competitive market. Here's how it fares.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace: Price compared

When it comes to the price tag, the Redmi 4 wins by a long margin if the starting price is considered i.e. Rs. 6,999. The Moto G5, and Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 8,490 respectively. The Lenovo K6 Power is available in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999 while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 has been launched in three memory/ storage variants in India. The 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. Looking at the specs table, the 3GB variant is most suitable to compete with the others, except the Samsung smartphone, which falls behind almost in all aspects.

Also, except for Samsung, all the other manufacturers have made their smartphones available online only. Samsung sells the Galaxy J2 Ace through offline and online retailers.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace: Specifications compared

Again, except for the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace, the other three smartphones battle with each other fiercely, when it comes to specifications. The area where Redmi 4 really shines is the battery which is at 4100mAh, and Lenovo falls short by a small margin with a 4000mAH battery. The Moto G5 runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat software, while the others run on age-old Marshmallow with their own skins on top. All four smartphones have a 5-inch display, with Lenovo and Motorola offering full-HD resolution, while the Redmi 4 offers only HD resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace: Design compared

Of all the four, only the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace lacks a fingerprint scanner. While Lenovo and Xiaomi house it on the rear panel, Motorola places it underneath the Home Button. All of them sport a metal frame as well. The Redmi 4 clearly outshines in various departments, and the 3GB variant which competes directly with the Lenovo K6 Power and Motorola G5 is priced at Rs. 8,999 - cheaper than the other two. However, if history is any testimony, it'll be really difficult to get your hands on one, as availability on initial launch is always scarce.

Check out the full specification comparison below: