Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace: Price, Specifications, Design Compared

 
16 May 2017
Xiaomi has added another Redmi smartphone to its India portfolio - the Redmi 4. As is the tradition of Xiaomi, the Redmi 4 packs a punch with great specifications at a reasonable price point. However, the only drawback is its scarce availability due to flash sales that get over in, well, a flash.

Ahead of its availability on May 23, we pit the smartphone against its competition to see how it fares. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 battles against the Moto G5, Lenovo K6 Power and Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace to prove its metal in this highly competitive market. Here's how it fares.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace: Price compared

When it comes to the price tag, the Redmi 4 wins by a long margin if the starting price is considered i.e. Rs. 6,999. The Moto G5, and Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 8,490 respectively. The Lenovo K6 Power is available in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999 while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 has been launched in three memory/ storage variants in India. The 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. Looking at the specs table, the 3GB variant is most suitable to compete with the others, except the Samsung smartphone, which falls behind almost in all aspects.

Also, except for Samsung, all the other manufacturers have made their smartphones available online only. Samsung sells the Galaxy J2 Ace through offline and online retailers.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace: Specifications compared

Again, except for the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace, the other three smartphones battle with each other fiercely, when it comes to specifications. The area where Redmi 4 really shines is the battery which is at 4100mAh, and Lenovo falls short by a small margin with a 4000mAH battery. The Moto G5 runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat software, while the others run on age-old Marshmallow with their own skins on top. All four smartphones have a 5-inch display, with Lenovo and Motorola offering full-HD resolution, while the Redmi 4 offers only HD resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace: Design compared

Of all the four, only the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace lacks a fingerprint scanner. While Lenovo and Xiaomi house it on the rear panel, Motorola places it underneath the Home Button. All of them sport a metal frame as well. The Redmi 4 clearly outshines in various departments, and the 3GB variant which competes directly with the Lenovo K6 Power and Motorola G5 is priced at Rs. 8,999 - cheaper than the other two. However, if history is any testimony, it'll be really difficult to get your hands on one, as availability on initial launch is always scarce.

Check out the full specification comparison below:

Motorola Moto G5 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power comparison

 
Motorola Moto G5
Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Lenovo K6 Power
  Compare Motorola Moto G5 Compare Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace Compare Xiaomi Redmi 4 Compare Lenovo K6 Power
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for money Rating-
General
Release dateFebruary 2017January 2017November 2016September 2016
Dimensions (mm)144.30 x 73.00 x 9.50-139.30 x 69.90 x 8.65141.90 x 70.30 x 9.30
Weight (g)145.00-150.00145.00
Battery capacity (mAh)2800260041004000
Removable batteryYesNoNoNo
ColoursLunar Grey, Fine GoldGold, Black, SilverGold, BlackGold, Dark Grey, Silver
Display
Screen size (inches)5.005.005.005.00
Resolution1080x1920 pixels540x960 pixels720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)441-296441
Hardware
Processor1.4GHz octa-core1.4GHz 1.4GHz octa-core1.4GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 430Quad-coreQualcomm Snapdragon 435Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
RAM3GB1.5GB3GB3GB
Internal storage16GB8GB32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128256128128
Camera
Rear camera13-megapixel8-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel5-megapixel5-megapixel8-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.0Android 6.0Android 6.0.1Android 6.0.1
Skin--MIUI 8Vibe Pure UI
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20NoYes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.20
NFCNoNoNoNo
Number of SIMs2222
SIM1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Micro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesNoYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Micro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesNoYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerNoNoYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesNoYesYes
GyroscopeYesNoYesYes
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo
Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Motorola Moto G5

Motorola Moto G5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to grip
  • Stock Android Nougat
  • Decent camera
  • Image backups via Google Photos for two years
  • Bad
  • Heating issues
  • Average battery performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2800mAh
Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo K6 Power

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • Decent display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No fast charging support
  • Cameras could have been better
  • No dedicated microSD card slot
Read detailed Lenovo K6 Power review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

Tags: Moto G5 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Competition, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Features, Lenovo K6 Power Price, Mobiles, Android
