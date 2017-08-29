Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Amazon and Mi.com

 
29 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Amazon and Mi.com

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Amazon India and Mi.com have their own sale offers
  • The Redmi 4 flash sale begins at 12pm IST

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) will go on sale in India on Tuesday, and be made available via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, Xiaomi last week announced that the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant of the Redmi 4 will be available on open sale via Amazon India and Mi.com. Tuesday's flash sale, set to kick off at 12pm IST, is for the other two variants - 2GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. Both Amazon India and Mi.com have sale offers for the smartphone. To recall, Redmi 4 was launch in India in May, and is a rebranded version of the Redmi 4X that was launched in China back in February. 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. On Amazon India, sale offers include up to 30GB additional data from Reliance Jio, a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Play, Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credits, and discounted damage protection plans. Xiaomi's own Mi.com store is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, and a Rs. 300 cashback on a cart value of Rs. 6,000.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Sale, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi India, Amazon India, Mi.com
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch Launched With Heart Rate Tracking, 4-Day Battery Life
Facebook's 21-Year-Old Wunderkind Sayman Leaves for Google
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Amazon and Mi.com
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5S Plus India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Jio Phone Bookings Online and Offline Suspended: What Happens Next?
  3. WhatsApp Beta for Android Gets Verified Accounts: Here's How It Will Work
  4. Modified Pixel Launcher Now Available With Android Oreo Features
  5. Destiny 2 PC Beta:All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 5X With Dual Cameras in India on September 5
  7. Fitbit Takes Aim at Apple With New Smartwatch Launch
  8. iPhone 7, iPhone SE, More Available With Cashback and Discounts on Amazon
  9. LG Q6+ With 5.5-Inch FullVision Display Said to Launch Soon in India
  10. Samsung Undecided About Galaxy Note 8's Local Pricing: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.