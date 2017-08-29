Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Amazon and Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) will go on sale in India on Tuesday, and be made available via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, Xiaomi last week announced that the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant of the Redmi 4 will be available on open sale via Amazon India and Mi.com. Tuesday's flash sale, set to kick off at 12pm IST, is for the other two variants - 2GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. Both Amazon India and Mi.com have sale offers for the smartphone. To recall, Redmi 4 was launch in India in May, and is a rebranded version of the Redmi 4X that was launched in China back in February.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. On Amazon India, sale offers include up to 30GB additional data from Reliance Jio, a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Play, Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credits, and discounted damage protection plans. Xiaomi's own Mi.com store is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, and a Rs. 300 cashback on a cart value of Rs. 6,000.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.