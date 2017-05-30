Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) will go on sale in India at 12pm IST on Tuesday via Amazon India and Mi.com. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India earlier this month, starting Rs. 6,999. It will be available in two colour variants in the country - Matte Black and Elegant Gold.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage variant, with the 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant priced at Rs. 8,999, and the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant priced at Rs. 10,999. Notably, the last variant will not be available to purchase in the country till June-end.

Though this is the second sale of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 in India, Amazon India is still listing Xiaomi Redmi 4 launch offers. These include discounts on Mi Cases (down to Rs. 349 from Rs. 499), up to Rs. 5,000 off on GoIbibo flight and hotel bookings, and Rs. 200 credit on the Kindle app. The company has also detailed a 45GB free data offer from Vodafone. Redmi 4 buyers will need to purchase a 1GB or higher 4G data pack or plan, and will get 9GB of free data for up to five recharges or monthly rentals. On Mi.com on the other hand, the company is offering 10 percent SuperCash on all Mi Products with MobiKwik, and 5 percent cashback on EMI with SBI Credit Card.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 Indian variant is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC, making it closer to the Redmi 4X that was launched in Xiaomi's home market in February. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display.

The Redmi 4 camera on the back sports a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.The Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi is touting several software features on the Redmi 4 smartphone. These include App Lock (password and fingerprint locks for apps), Second Space (allowing multi-account profiles), and Dual Apps (allowing users to utilise two different WhatsApp accounts simultaneously). Special beta preview of Android Nougat-based MIUI will be available to users out-of-the-box. The infrared sensor on board allows the smartphone to be used as a universal remote control.