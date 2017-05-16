Xiaomi launched the next Redmi phone in on Tuesday at an event in New Delhi. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 was widely expected to launch, and the company has indeed done just that. However, the model being launched in India is actually a variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 4X. To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X was launched in China back in February. Xiaomi has decided to bring that smartphone to India instead, calling it the Redmi 4, in three separate variants. Specifications are nearly identical, with the Redmi 4X featuring upgraded innards in terms of its chipset - it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, as opposed to the Snapdragon 430 SoC on the Redmi 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, variants

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 has been launched in three memory/ storage variants in India. The 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. It will be available in Matte Black and Elegant Gold colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 release date

It will be made available at 12pm IST on May 23, via Amazon India and Mi.com. Bengaluru-based shoppers have it good, as the smartphone will be available from 9am IST on Saturday, May 20 via the newly launched Mi Home in the city. Users will be able to pre-book the smartphone on Mi.com, and pick it up on launch day from Mi Home. The pre-booking begins today. The pre-booking amount is Rs. 1,000, and it guarantees a unit will be available at the Mi Home store - if it goes out of stock, a F-Code will be provided for redemption on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X will be available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi is touting several features on the Redmi 4 smartphone. These include App Lock (password and fingerprint locks for apps), Second Space (allowing multi-account profiles), and Dual Apps (allowing users to utilise two different WhatsApp accounts simultaneously). Special beta preview of Android Nougat-based MIUI will be available to users out-of-the-box. The infrared sensor on board allows the smartphone to be used as a universal remote control.