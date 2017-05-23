Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) will go on sale on Tuesday at 12pm IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. It will be available in in Matte Black and Elegant Gold colour variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. The 4GB/ 64GB variant won't be going on sale on Tuesday via either Amazon India or Mi.com, and will only become available to purchase by the end of June, the company reveals.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 launch offers on Amazon India include discounts on Mi Cases (down to Rs. 349 from Rs. 499), Mi Headphones starting at Rs. 599, flat Rs. 500 cashback with YES Bank debit and credit cards, up to Rs. 5,000 off on GoIbibo flight and hotel bookings, and Rs. 200 credit on the Kindle app. The company has also detailed a 45GB free data offer from Vodafone. Redmi 4 buyers will need to purchase a 1GB or higher 4G data pack or plan, and will get 9GB of free data for up to five recharges or monthly rentals.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC, making it closer to the Redmi 4X that was launched in Xiaomi's home market in February. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display.

The Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.The Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi is touting several features on the Redmi 4 smartphone. These include App Lock (password and fingerprint locks for apps), Second Space (allowing multi-account profiles), and Dual Apps (allowing users to utilise two different WhatsApp accounts simultaneously). Special beta preview of Android Nougat-based MIUI will be available to users out-of-the-box. The infrared sensor on board allows the smartphone to be used as a universal remote control.