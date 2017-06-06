Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Set to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India, Mi.com

 
06 June 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India last month
  • The Xiaomi Redmi 4's price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • There are two other higher-specced models

The newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) will go on sale in the country on Tuesday at 12pm IST. It will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com. To recall, the smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 6,999, with two other higher priced and specced variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India in the middle of May, and as we said, it was unveiled in three variants in the country - the 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage base model is priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage at Rs. 8,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage at Rs. 10,999. The last, top model of the smartphone will not be available in India until the end of June. 

 

Amazon India is offering some launch offers on the Redmi 4, including discounts on Mi Cases (down to Rs. 349 from Rs. 499), 12-month Hungama Music and 3-month Hungama Play subscriptions, and Rs. 200 credit on the Kindle app. The company has also detailed a 45GB free data offer from Vodafone. Redmi 4 buyers will need to purchase a 1GB or higher 4G data pack or plan, and will get 9GB of free data for up to five recharges or monthly rentals. On Mi.com on the other hand, the company is offering 10 percent SuperCash on all Mi Products with MobiKwik, and 5 percent cashback on EMI with SBI Credit Card.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review

The Redmi 4 launched in India is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC, making it closer to the Redmi 4X that was launched in Xiaomi's home market in February. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display.

The Redmi 4 camera on the back sports a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.The Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi is touting several software features on the Redmi 4 smartphone. These include App Lock (password and fingerprint locks for apps), Second Space (allowing multi-account profiles), and Dual Apps (allowing users to utilise two different WhatsApp accounts simultaneously). Special beta preview of Android Nougat-based MIUI will be available to users out-of-the-box. The infrared sensor on board allows the smartphone to be used as a universal remote control.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications
Redmi Note 4
