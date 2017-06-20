Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Goes on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Amazon India

 
20 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Goes on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Amazon India

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 has been launched in three variants
  • It will be available from 12pm IST

Xiaomi Redmi 4, the popular budget smartphone from the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will go on sale in India on Tuesday via Mi.com and Amazon India at 12pm IST. 

Xiaomi's Mi.com online store gives 5 percent cashback to Redmi 4 buyers who use an SBI credit card with an EMI plan. Amazon India offers for the Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) include free Hungama Music subscription for 12 months and Hungama Play for 3 months; 45GB free data from Vodafone; and Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books if you download and sign in to the Kindle app on your Redmi 4.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India on Amazon India and mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available in three variants: one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage at Rs. 6,999; a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage at Rs. 8,999; and the top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a price in India of Rs. 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The Redmi 4 launched in India is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC, making it closer to the Redmi 4X that was launched in Xiaomi's home market. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Amazon India, India, Xiaomi India
OnePlus 5 Launch Today: Price in India, Release Date, Specifications, and Other Rumours
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max to Go on Sale in India Today
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Goes on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Amazon India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone's New SuperNight Pack Offers Unlimited 4G Data at Rs. 6 per Hour
  2. OnePlus 5 Set to Launch Today; Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  3. Uber Launches UberPASS in India, Offers Discounted Fares and More
  4. With Moto, Lenovo Wants a Greater Share of India's Affordable Smartphone
  5. Amazon Sale Offers Deals on iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, iPhone 6, and More
  6. Moto C Plus India Launch, OnePlus 5 Leaks, Amazon Sale, More: 360 Daily
  7. Xiaomi India Launches Wi-Fi Repeater, Bluetooth Speaker Mini, Power Bank
  8. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  9. OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Yet Again Ahead of Launch
  10. Big Discounts on iPhone 6, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Honor 6X, and More Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.