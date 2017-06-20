Xiaomi Redmi 4, the popular budget smartphone from the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will go on sale in India on Tuesday via Mi.com and Amazon India at 12pm IST.

Xiaomi's Mi.com online store gives 5 percent cashback to Redmi 4 buyers who use an SBI credit card with an EMI plan. Amazon India offers for the Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) include free Hungama Music subscription for 12 months and Hungama Play for 3 months; 45GB free data from Vodafone; and Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books if you download and sign in to the Kindle app on your Redmi 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India on Amazon India and mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available in three variants: one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage at Rs. 6,999; a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage at Rs. 8,999; and the top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a price in India of Rs. 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The Redmi 4 launched in India is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC, making it closer to the Redmi 4X that was launched in Xiaomi's home market. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.