Xiaomi Redmi 4 to be Available via Amazon India and Mi.com Today

13 June 2017
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Launch offers continue on Amazon India and Mi.com store
  • The top-end Xiaomi Redmi 4 won’t be available just yet

Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone will go on sale via Mi.com and Amazon India at 12pm today, giving you another chance to try your luck in getting your hands on the elusive budget smartphone. Amazon India offers for prospective buyers of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 include free Hungama Music subscription for 12 months and Hungama Play for 3 months; 45GB free data from Vodafone; and Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books if you download and sign in to the Kindle app on your Redmi 4.

Xiaomi's mi.com online store will also have the Remi 4 on offer, with buyers getting 10 percent 'SuperCash' on all purchases made on the store, including the Xiaomi Redmi 4. You can also get up to Rs. 500 cash back if you make your purchase via EMI on a SBI Credit Card. You can head over to mi.com or Amazon India at 12 noon to buy your Xiaomi Redmi 4.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available in three variants: one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage at Rs. 6,999; a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage at Rs. 8,999; and the top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a price in India of Rs. 10,999. As has been the case until now, the latter will not be available via Amazon India or mi.com as part of Tuesday's Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale.

The Redmi 4 launched in India is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC, making it closer to the Redmi 4X that was launched in Xiaomi's home market. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

