Xiaomi launched the Redmi 4 smartphone in India last month, and now 30 days later, the company has announced that it has managed to sell as many as one million units of the Redmi 4 through flash sales and pre-orders. This is a huge milestone for the company, which has been breaking records ever since it started its journey in the country.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The models with 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage is priced at Rs. 8,999, whereas the Redmi 4 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs Rs. 10,999. The smartphone was sold on Amazon India and Mi.com via flash sales and pre-orders every week since its launch in May.

At the launch of the Redmi 4, Xiaomi had confirmed that it had managed to sell over 40 lakh units (4 million) of the Redmi 3S variants in India ever since their launch last year. This apparently made the Xiaomi Redmi 3S "highest selling smartphones online" in India, collectively. Furthermore, CEO Lei Jun had also confirmed last month that Xiaomi had managed to sell as many as 3 million units of the Xiaomi Mi Max ever since launch in China.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications

Coming to the Redmi 4, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) device runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi is touting several features on the Redmi 4 smartphone. These include App Lock (password and fingerprint locks for apps), Second Space (allowing multi-account profiles), and Dual Apps (allowing users to utilise two different WhatsApp accounts simultaneously). Special beta preview of Android Nougat-based MIUI will be available to users out-of-the-box. The infrared sensor on board allows the smartphone to be used as a universal remote control.