Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launching in India With Snapdragon 435 SoC: Live Updates

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is expected to be launched in India at an event the brand is hosting in New Delhi. The company is expected to announce the price and availability details of the smartphone at the event, while we already know Amazon will be the exclusive retail partner. The Redmi 4 India launch is being live streamed on YouTube, so you can watch the video below to watch the event and catch all the details as they are announced.

Apart from the Redmi 4, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime is also expected to be launched at the event. Both smartphones are siblings of the Redmi 4A, which has already been released in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

Coming to the specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset, the newer version of the Snapdragon 430 that is packed in the China variant of the smartphone. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass design, and packs 2GB RAM. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based smartphone runs the MIUI 8 software, and has 16GB of built-in storage, with provision for microSD cards of up to 128GB capacity. The Redmi 4 features a hybrid dual-SIM setup, so you can swap the microSD card to use the second SIM card.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 camera on the back has 13-megapixel resolution with f/2.2 aperture, 5-lens system, PDAF, and dual-LED flash, while the front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There’s 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n for connectivity, while the Redmi 4 battery capacity if 4100mAh, with fast-charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime is an upgraded version of the Redmi 4, and sports a 5-inch display with full-HD resolution (1080x1920 pixels), 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and Bluetooth 4.2. The remaining features and specifications remain the same.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India is yet to be revealed, but the smartphone is available at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,900) in China, whereas the Redmi 4 Prime costs CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 8,900). Stay with us for regular updates about the smartphones’ launch, including the price, variants, and more.