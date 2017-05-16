Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launching in India With Snapdragon 435 SoC: Live Updates

 
16 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launching in India With Snapdragon 435 SoC: Live Updates

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is expected to be launched in India at an event the brand is hosting in New Delhi. The company is expected to announce the price and availability details of the smartphone at the event, while we already know Amazon will be the exclusive retail partner. The Redmi 4 India launch is being live streamed on YouTube, so you can watch the video below to watch the event and catch all the details as they are announced.

 

Apart from the Redmi 4, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime is also expected to be launched at the event. Both smartphones are siblings of the Redmi 4A, which has already been released in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

Coming to the specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset, the newer version of the Snapdragon 430 that is packed in the China variant of the smartphone. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass design, and packs 2GB RAM. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based smartphone runs the MIUI 8 software, and has 16GB of built-in storage, with provision for microSD cards of up to 128GB capacity. The Redmi 4 features a hybrid dual-SIM setup, so you can swap the microSD card to use the second SIM card.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 camera on the back has 13-megapixel resolution with f/2.2 aperture, 5-lens system, PDAF, and dual-LED flash, while the front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There’s 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n for connectivity, while the Redmi 4 battery capacity if 4100mAh, with fast-charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime is an upgraded version of the Redmi 4, and sports a 5-inch display with full-HD resolution (1080x1920 pixels), 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and Bluetooth 4.2. The remaining features and specifications remain the same.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India is yet to be revealed, but the smartphone is available at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,900) in China, whereas the Redmi 4 Prime costs CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 8,900). Stay with us for regular updates about the smartphones’ launch, including the price, variants, and more.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launch, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 India Launch
HTC U11 With Edge Sense, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications
Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launching in India With Snapdragon 435 SoC: Live Updates
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Iconic Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India Today
  3. Who Is Really to Blame for the WannaCry Ransomware?
  4. Moto C, Moto C Plus With Front Flash and Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
  5. Flipkart's iPhone 7 Offer, WannaCry Ransomware & More: 360 Daily
  6. Flipkart Sale Day 2 Offers: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Vivo V5 Plus, and More
  7. Researchers See North Korea Link to Global Ransomware Cyber-Attacks
  8. Ransomware Cyber-Attacks Had 'Nearly Zero' Impact in India, Says Minister
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launching in India With Snapdragon 435 SoC: Live Updates
  10. HTC U11 'Squeezable Smartphone' With Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.