Xiaomi Redmi 4 India Launch Expected on May 16

11 May 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime were launched in China in November
  • The two Redmi 4 smartphones were launched alongside the Redmi 4A
  • The company is holding at event in New Delhi to launch 'its next Redmi'

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is expected to launch in India on May 16, after the company on Thursday sent invites for an event in New Delhi on that date that would see the "launch of the next Redmi device". Earlier this week, Amazon India announced the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi phone will be exclusive to its platform.

Amazon India in the country has also started accepting registrations for notifications about the smartphone. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 4 Prime in India alongside the Redmi 4 at the event.

In China, the Redmi 4 is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,900), while the Redmi 4 Prime is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,900). The Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime were launched in China in November last year, alongside the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is already available in India. They bear identical metal unibody designs, 2.5D curved glass displays, hybrid dual-SIM slots, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, but have some major differences in specifications such as display resolution, memory, processor, and inbuilt storage. Both smartphones run MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and were launched in in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants.

The Redmi 4 bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with the Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 5-lens system, PDAF, and dual-LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, and GPS/ A-GPS. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery with fast charging support. Sensors on board the Redmi 4 include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions are 141.3x69.6x8.9mm, and it weighs in at 156 grams.

The Redmi 4 Prime on the other hand sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB of RAM. It bears 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is also expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). It also offers Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity, but apart from this, all other specifications match the Redmi 4.

