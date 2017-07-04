Xiaomi is making the Redmi 4 available to purchase in India on Tuesday, as is its weekly practice. The smartphone will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com from 12pm IST. The smartphone will be available in its Black and Gold colour variants. To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India back in May, and was made available in three RAM/ storage variants - 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage, 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) smartphone available in India is actually the Redmi 4X that was launched in China back in February this year, and not the China variant of the Redmi 4 that was launched in November last year. With the decision, Xiaomi brought the variant powered by the newer Snapdragon 435 SoC to the country, rather than the ageing Snapdragon 430 SoC on the original.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

As for sale offers, Amazon India is continuing the same offers it has been offering for the past few weeks - the e-commerce site will give Xiaomi Redmi 4 buyers a free 12-month Hungama Music subscription; a free 3-month Hungama Play subscription; 45GB free data from Vodafone, and Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books if you download and sign in to the Kindle app on your Redmi 4. As for Mi.com, the site is offering 10 percent 'SuperCash' to buyers who pay with MobiKwik, as well as a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.