Xiaomi Redmi 4 First Sale in India Sees 250,000 Units Sold in 8 Minutes

After Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A, the all-new Redmi 4 has also seen tremendous response in its first sale in India. Xiaomi India has announced that 250,000 units of the Redmi 4 (Review) were sold out in eight minutes.

The Chinese company in a tweet reminded that the 250,000 units at first sale milestone was crossed by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) and the Redmi 4A (Review). The Redmi Note 4, which went on sale in January, also saw 250,000 units being sold in 10 minutes in the smartphone's first sale in the country. The Redmi 4A, on the other hand, saw 250,000 units sold in March within 4 minutes.

Out of the three Redmi smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A saw its stocks going out of stock in the quickest time while Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 followed closely. The next Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale will happen on May 30.

To refresh on prices and variants of the Redmi 4, the phone has been launched in three memory/ storage variants in India, however, only the lower two went on sale via Amazon India this week. The 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999.

The biggest highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 is its metal body and a fingerprint scanner at the back panel. It also packs an upgraded Snapdragon 435 processor over its predecessor, the Redmi 3S. Xiaomi India at the local launch promised that a special beta preview of Android Nougat-based MIUI will be available released for the Redmi 4 users.