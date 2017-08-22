Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review), the company's popular budget smartphone in India, will go on sale in the country on Tuesday. This time around, both the Amazon India Redmi 4 sale and the Mi.com Redmi 4 sale are being held at 12pm IST. Both e-commerce outlets have listed sale offers, and to recall, the Redmi 4 price in India starts from Rs. 6,999. The smartphone launched in the country recently, and differs from the Redmi 4 model in China - instead, the Indian variant is a rebranded Redmi 4X that was launched in China earlier this year. The biggest difference between the two models is that the Redmi 4X is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, while the original Redmi 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. On Amazon India, sale offers include up to 30GB additional data from Reliance Jio, a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Play, and Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credits, Xiaomi's own Mi.com store is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.