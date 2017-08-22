Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com: Price, Specifications

 
22 August 2017
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Amazon India and Mi.com have their own sale offers
  • The Redmi 4 flash sale begins at 12pm IST

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review), the company's popular budget smartphone in India, will go on sale in the country on Tuesday. This time around, both the Amazon India Redmi 4 sale and the Mi.com Redmi 4 sale are being held at 12pm IST. Both e-commerce outlets have listed sale offers, and to recall, the Redmi 4 price in India starts from Rs. 6,999. The smartphone launched in the country recently, and differs from the Redmi 4 model in China - instead, the Indian variant is a rebranded Redmi 4X that was launched in China earlier this year. The biggest difference between the two models is that the Redmi 4X is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, while the original Redmi 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. On Amazon India, sale offers include up to 30GB additional data from Reliance Jio, a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music, a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Play, and Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credits, Xiaomi's own Mi.com store is offering a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Sale, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi India, Amazon India, Mi.com
WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com: Price, Specifications
 
 

