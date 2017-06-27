Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale via Amazon India, Mi.com Today

 
27 June 2017
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale via Amazon India, Mi.com Today

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India last month
  • The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now available

Xiaomi Redmi 4 becomes available to buy every week on Tuesday via Amazon India and Mi.com, and the popular budget smartphone will be going on sale on these two channels today at 12pm IST. To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India last month, and has a starting price of Rs. 6,999.

Both Amazon India and Mi.com are offering incentives on the Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) to sweeten the deal. Amazon India is offering a free Hungama Music subscription for 12 months and Hungama Play for 3 months; 45GB free data from Vodafone; and Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books if you download and sign in to the Kindle app on your Redmi 4. MI.com on the other hand is offering 10 percent 'SuperCash' to buyers who pay with MobiKwik. 

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India on Amazon India and Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available in three variants: one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage at Rs. 6,999; a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage at Rs. 8,999; and the top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a price in India of Rs. 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The Redmi 4 launched in India is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC, making it closer to the Redmi 4X that was launched in Xiaomi's home market. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Amazon India, Mi.com, Xiaomi India
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale via Amazon India, Mi.com Today
 
 

Tech News in Hindi

Moto C
