Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India in May this year, and has since then been available on Amazon India and Mi.com through flash sales. However, in a new development, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has announced that one of the variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage - will now be available at all times on the two websites mentioned above. There won't be any registrations or requirement to participate in flash sales necessary for this variant any more, and you can just head to Amazon India or Mi.com to buy the smartphone right away.

The Redmi 4 (4GB RAM/64GB storage) is available on Amazon India in Black and Gold colour options for Rs. 10,999. The e-commerce portal has listed a bunch of offers that can be availed on purchasing the smartphone. Notably, Reliance Jio is offering 30GB additional 4G data, free subscription of Hungama Music, Rs. 200 promotional credit for purchasing from the Kindle app, and 70 percent off on select cases and covers for the Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review).

As for Mi.com, it is currently showing the Redmi 4 (4GB RAM/64GB storage option) as out of stock. Mi.com has listed 12 months of Hungama Music subscription for free with the purchase of the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is also available in two other variants - Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant - and presumably these variants will still be made available through flash sales only. Next sale for the Redmi 4 is on August 29 at 12pm IST on Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi Redmi 4's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm and weighs 150 grams. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery.