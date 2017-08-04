Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A India Pre-Orders Open Today; Amazon and Flipkart to Hold Sales Too

  hindi
04 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A India Pre-Orders Open Today; Amazon and Flipkart to Hold Sales Too

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999

It's Friday, and that means Xiaomi is making its popular budget smartphones available to pre-order in India. Specifically, the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi Note 4 will go up for pre-orders on the company's Mi.com site at 12pm IST. Separately, Amazon is holding a sale for the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, while Flipkart is holding a sale for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. So all in all, it's an opportune day for interested Xiaomi smartphone buyers to make their purchases.

Let's start with the Xiaomi pre-orders. As is the case each week, interested Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, and Redmi Note 4 buyers can book the smartphones from their respective pages on Mi.com. They are then guaranteed the purchase without needing the fast trigger finger normally required for flash sale. The 'pre-ordered' smartphones will ship within five business days, and customers are limited to one smartphone per pre-order. There is also no cash on delivery option. 

As for the Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale on Amazon India, the popular budget smartphone will go on sale via the online marketplace at 12pm IST. There are two sale offers alongside - up to 30GB additional Reliance Jio data, and Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credit.

Finally, coming to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart at 12pm IST, the e-commerce site is offering Axis Bank Buzz credit card customers 5 percent off, as well as a BuyBack Guarantee.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price, variants

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India Specifications Variants

The Redmi 4 was launched in May in three memory/ storage variants in India. The 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X will be available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports an infrared sensor. It measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm, and weighs 150 grams. It is powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 4A 202217 142237 4088 Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price in India Specifications Variants

The Redmi 4A was launched in India in March at Rs. 5,999, following its launch in China in November. Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price, variants

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India Specifications Variants

The Redmi Note 4 was launched in January in India in three variants - the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Small and light
  • VoLTE support
  • Easy to use with one hand
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera performance could be better
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3120mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Mi.com, Flipkart, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, India, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4A Specifications, Amazon India
Apple Music Banks on Carpool Karaoke Fans Paying for Star Pairings
Uber Rented Out Defective Cars to Singapore Drivers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A India Pre-Orders Open Today; Amazon and Flipkart to Hold Sales Too
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Rakhi Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 1GB Data for Rs. 74
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale Dates, Offers Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Launches Flip Phone With Dual Full-HD Displays
  4. Nokia 6 Goes on Sale in the UK, Nokia Camera App Hits Google Play
  5. Hacker Who Helped Stop Global Cyber-Attack Arrested in US
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  7. Moto Hub Exclusive Offline Retail Stores Opened in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
  8. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Goes on Sale in India Today via Online Stores
  9. IBM Opens First Machine Learning Hub in Bengaluru
  10. iPhone 8's SmartCam Feature Tipped, Mass Production Reportedly Begins
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.