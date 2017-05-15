Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi 3S 'Highest Selling Smartphone Online' in India, Xiaomi Claims

 
15 May 2017
Redmi 3S 'Highest Selling Smartphone Online' in India, Xiaomi Claims

Highlights

  • Xiaomi launched Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime in August last year
  • Xiaomi sold 4 lakh units since launch
  • Xiaomi set to launch successor Redmi 4 on Tuesday

Xiaomi is set to announce a new Redmi smartphone in India on Tuesday, i.e. May 16, and it is largely expected to be the Redmi 4. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has announced sale numbers of its predecessors Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime smartphones. The company has confirmed that 40 lakh units (4 million) of the smartphones have been sold in India ever since their launch nine months ago.

This apparently makes the Xiaomi Redmi 3S "highest selling smartphones online" in India, collectively, the company claims, with a note referring to "all Redmi 3S variants". The Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime were launched in August last year, and were priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs, 8,999 respectively. The Redmi 3S came with 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, while the Prime variant sports 32GB storage, 3GB of RAM, and a fingerprint scanner.

Back in February, the company had announced it had managed to sell 3 million units of all variants of the Redmi 3S in India, which included the offline-only Redmi 3S Plus. It's unclear if this latest figure includes this variant, as the company appears to be talking about online sales, and we've reached out to the company for confirmation.

For specifications, the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with four cores clocked at 1.1GHz, and four other cores at 1.4GHz alongside the Adreno 505 GPU. The Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime feature a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and run MIUI 7.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphones sport a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), f/2.0 aperture, HDR mode, 1080p video recording, and LED flash. The handsets also pack a 5-megapixel front camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Connectivity options on the handsets include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPRS/ EDGE, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth, Glonass, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Micro-USB. The handsets are backed by a 4100mAh battery just like the original Redmi 3.

This shipment information comes just a day before the Redmi 4 launch, hinting that the predecessors did so well in the country, and the successor is expected to do the same. The successor Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime was launched in China in November last year, and it's only fitting that it brings them to India. The Redmi 4 is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,900), while the Redmi 4 Prime was launched at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,900).

To recap on the specifications, the Redmi 4 bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel camera, 16GB of inbuilt storage, and a 4100mAh battery. In comparison, the Redmi 4 Prime sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Apart from this, all other specifications match the Redmi 4. Both the smartphones run on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Easy to operate with one hand
  • Impressive battery life
  • Quick fingerprint recognition
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Gets a bit warm with camera use
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.1GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Sales, Xiaomi redmi 3S 40 Lakh Sales, Xiaomi Redmi 3S India Sales, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Redmi 3S 'Highest Selling Smartphone Online' in India, Xiaomi Claims
 
 

