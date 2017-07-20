Xiaomi had recently announced that its MIUI 9 will be widely available by mid-August though if you are a fan of the Android-based ROM then you're in luck. The Chinese company is looking for beta testers for its new MIUI 9 ROM.

The Chinese company will be showcasing the MIUI 9 alongside Mi 5X, another variant for its successful Mi 5 smartphone, on July 26 at an event in China. This also means that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will be the first to launch with MIUI 9 out-of-the-box.

Before you get too excited, please note that Xiaomi is recruiting beta testers for its MIUI 9 China ROM and there's no word as of now when the MIUI 9 Global ROM beta will be available. To maintain user experience, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will rollout MIUI 9 to beta testers in batches. Interested Xiaomi users will have to apply for beta test before August 1.

MIUI 9 eligible Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi has confirmed the MIUI 9 China ROM will be available for these phones:

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 5s

Xiaomi Mi 5c

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi 4S

Xiaomi Mi 4c

Xiaomi Mi 4

Xiaomi Mi 3

Xiaomi Mi 2/2S

Xiaomi Mi MIX

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Note/Pro

Xiaomi Mi Pad 2

Xiaomi Mi Pad

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 2

Xiaomi Redmi Note

Xiaomi Redmi Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 3S/Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 3

Xiaomi Redmi 2A

Xiaomi Redmi 2/Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 1S

Xiaomi Redmi 1

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 6, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 4X will be the first smartphones to receive the MIUI 9 beta update in the first batch. The company will reveal the names of the phones that will receive the MIUI 9 update in second batch.

How to signup for MIUI 9 beta

If you want to apply to become a beta tester for MIUI 9, you obviously need to have an the eligible device. Xiaomi's MIUI 9 China ROM recruitment requires interested users to have communication tool QQ installed on their device, and they should be proficient in MIUI and ROMs.

Any user with eligible device can apply to be MIUI beta tester via MIUI Global Forum app. Open the app and select Recruitment from the app's homepage. Users will have to then fill their information and submit the entry. Xiaomi will contact the selected users via Forum PM, if they've been selected for MIUI 9 beta.