MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM Now Rolling Out to Second Batch of Devices

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has rolled out its MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM to a few more of its devices. The company had launched the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM for a handful of devices like the Xiaomi Mi 6, Redmi Note 4 (Review), and the Redmi Note 4X in the first phase. With the second rollout, the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM is now available for the Xiaomi Mi Mix, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4 and the Redmi 4X.

Also, an update for MIUI 9 will be rolling out to the Mi 6, Redmi Note 4, and the Redmi Note 4X, Xiaomi revealed on its forum. The manufacturer is rolling out the Beta ROM to a wide range of its devices to ensure that it is optimised for a majority of its devices.

MIUI 9 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom UI interface which was unveiled earlier this month alongside the Xiaomi Mi 5X. The Mi 5X was the first device to ship with MIUI 9 out of the box while selected devices will be getting an update sometime in the future. Some of the new features of MIUI 9 include, faster app load times, new design elements, lockscreen shortcuts, splitscreen feature, and more. Xiaomi claims to have optimised the system to enable faster app loading and boost performance.

Some of the highlights of MIUI 9 include Smart Assistant which can be accessed by swiping up from the homescreen, a smart app launcher that suggests apps to launch based on the screen. And finally, its image search feature which can distinguish between photos based on the keywords you enter.

The final version of MIUI 9 is said to launch after the Global Beta ROM is rolled out to the third batch of devices which include the Xiaomi Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 3, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime and more. Xiaomi in the forum post also mentioned that the recommendation rate for flashing MIUI Beta ROM is a staggering 94.62 percent.

If you have a device that is on the list for MIUI Global9 Beta ROM then you can try it out by following steps recommended by Xiaomi. Do take a backup of your device before you proceed to ensure your data is safe.