Xiaomi on Thursday confirmed the roll out of the MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM. The roll out was confirmed via the MIUI page and the OTA update will be available for eligible devices starting today i.e. Thursday via the Updater app.

The Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Mi Max Prime, Xiaomi Mi 4i, Xiaomi Mi 3, Xiaomi Mi 4, Xiaomi Mi Note, Xiaomi Redmi 1S, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4G are scheduled to receive the update in the next couple of days while the Xiaomi Redmi 2, Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm), Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MTK, Xiaomi Redmi Note 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note Prime, Xiaomi Mi 2, Xiaomi Mi 2S, Xiaomi Mi 5, Xiaomi Mi 5s, Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 3, Xiaomi Redmi 3 Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm) will be eligible for the MIUI 8.2 update after February 20.

The MIUI page lists out the various new features, optimisations and bug fixes that come with the MIUI 8.2 update including an improved layout for toggles in the Notification shade, full control over automated tasks, and new system sounds and ringtones, to name a few. Interestingly, only the China Stable ROM will get the Smart assistant feature.

The MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM includes fixes for Notification shade issues, Wi-Fi page freezing issue, landscape mode issue with third party themes, and more. Furthermore, the settings menu now gets a 'Home Screen' setting as well and a new VirusScan feature that will scan apps installed outside the Google Play Store.

Since this is a Global Stable ROM, users of the above mentioned phone around the world will start receiving the update starting today. You can head over to the Updater app or download the ROM package manually from the MIUI forum. Here's the full changelog for Xiaomi MIUI 8.2 global ROM: