Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Tipped to Sport 2K OLED Display, Launch This Month

 
08 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Tipped to Sport 2K OLED Display, Launch This Month

Photo Credit: MobileExpo

Highlights

  • Mi Note 3 will reportedly launch before Q3 ends
  • Predecessor Mi Note 2 was launched in October last year
  • Mi Note 3 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 835 SoC

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has been leaked on several occasions in the past, and now a fresh leak suggests that the smartphone may launch as early as this month. The leak also reveals that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 may sport a 2K OLED screen made by Samsung, a big upgrade from its predecessor, if true.

MyDrivers reports that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 may launch a little ahead of its time i.e., before the third quarter ends. This means that the smartphone could launch any time in August or September, which is much earlier than when its predecessor Mi Note 2 launched last year. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 smartphone was launched last year in October, and was made available in November.

Furthermore, the report claims that the biggest change on the Mi Note 3 will be the 2K (1440x2560 pixels) OLED screen made by Samsung. The report also states that the smartphone will be powered by the top-end Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM as well.

Some of the other rumoured specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 include 5.7-inch AMOLED display, 128GB storage, and 4000mAh battery. Furthermore, the Mi Note 3 is said to include 12-megapixel dual-rear cameras alongside an 8-megapixel front camera.

With respect to design, the Mi Note 3 is rumoured to have a front panel with near bezel-less display. There's expected to be a home button located right below the screen which is likely to integrate the fingerprint scanner as well. One of the biggest highlights of the alleged Mi Note 3, as mentioned, is said to be the dual-rear camera setup which looks similar to what we already saw on the Xiaomi Mi 6.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Price, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Features, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Specifications, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 OLED Display, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Lenovo K8 Plus Spotted on Benchmark Site Ahead of K8 Note Launch on Wednesday
Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Tipped to Sport 2K OLED Display, Launch This Month
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Dates Announced: Deals on Mobiles, TVs, More
  2. Jio Phone Bookings on August 24: How to Book the Mobile Online & Offline
  3. OnePlus 5 Gets a New Limited Edition Soft Gold Colour Variant
  4. iPhone 8 Design Revealed in Leaked Images, Reportedly 'Won't Be Cheap'
  5. YouTube Nurtured Comedians. Now Its Rivals are Having the Last Laugh.
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active With Shatterproof Screen Launched
  7. Airtel Matches Jio, Offers 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  8. LG Q6, Priced in India Under Rs. 20,000, to Launch on Thursday via Amazon
  9. Amazon Sale Offers Announced: Discounts on iPhones, Android Phones & More
  10. 11.5 Lakh PAN Cards Deactivated: How to Check PAN Card Validity Status
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.