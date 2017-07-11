Xiaomi was expected to launch a smartphone with 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 800 series SoC, and a 4000mAh battery on Tuesday. Speculation had pointed to the launch of the Mi 6 Plus variant, however, Xiaomi had something else up its sleeve. The company on Tuesday instead launched a new variant of the Mi Note 2, sporting 6GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, putting all rumours to rest.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 had been launched in October last year, with dual-edged curved glass on both the front and back. The smartphone was launched in three variants: a 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model, a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, and a Global Edition 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model with support for global LTE brands. The newest variant completes the lineup, adding a 6GB/ 64GB storage model - offering users who are interested in 6GB of RAM but willing to settle for less storage at a lower price point. The smartphone is already available to buy in China, and will only be offered in a Black colour variant for now.

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 price

The new Xiaomi Mi Note 2 variant with 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage has been priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 27,500). As we mentioned, this falls right in between the other models, and will be very attractive those wanting a 6GB RAM variant for less. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 26,600), a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 31,300), and the Global Edition 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 33,200).

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi Mi Note 2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8. It sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Oled flexible display with a 77.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 110 percent NSTC gamut. The Mi Note 2 is powered by a 2.35GHz quad-core Snapdragon 821 Performance Edition SoC. It bears a 4070mAh battery and Quick Charge 3.0. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 bears a 22.56-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX318 Exmor RS sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and EIS with its own 3-axis gyroscope for 4K video stabilisation. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel Sony IMX268 Exmor RS sensor, and an f/2.0 aperture, apart from a group selfie feature and Auto Beautify 3.0.

The company is touting LTE speeds up to 6000Mbps on the downlink, with 3x carrier aggregation. The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 also offers NFC connectivity, with support for Mi Pay, apart from Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/-AGPS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C. Also on board is the Aqstic audio processor, with 192kHz/24-bit Hi-Fi sound quality.