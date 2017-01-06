Xiaomi kicking off its CES 2017 campaign announced a new White colour variant of its Mi MIX smartphone. Initially, the Mi MIX was unveiled as a limited edition handset made in collaboration with French designer Philippe Stark back in October last year.

Hugo Barra, Global VP at Xiaomi, at the company's CES 2017 event confirmed that the new colour will be shipping to China later this year. No pricing for the new White Mi MIX smartphone was announced at the event. The Chinese company can be expected to reveal the pricing near local launch. To recall, Xiaomi Mi MIX was launched in two variants - 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 34,500), and 6GB RAM/ 256GB storage priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 39,500). It was only available in a Black colour variant.

The highlight of the Xiaomi Mi MIX is its near bezel-less display with curved edges on top with a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also bears a ceramic body. Another highlight is the piezoelectric acoustic ceramic earpiece speaker, as well as the ultrasonic proximity sensor rather than the traditional front-facing infrared sensor.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Mi MIX features a 6.4-inch display which bears a 17:9 aspect, with a 1080x2040 resolution, a pixel density of 362ppi, and a 94 percent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Xiaomi sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. It bears a 5-megapixel front camera. Apart from 4G LTE support, connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, NFC with Mi Pay support, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, electronic compass, and gyroscope. It bears a 4400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It ships with a leather case in the box. It measures 158.8x81.9x7.9, and weighs in at a hefty 209 grams.