Xiaomi Mi MIX, a concept smartphone that's being sold in limited quantities in China, is likely to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update soon.

The Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted running the Android 7.0 Nougat update on a benchmark site. The Xiaomi Mi MIX Android Nougat isn't exactly a surprise as the Chinese company released an MIUI ROM based on Android 7.0 Nougat for its beta testers in December. The smartphone spotted at the Geekbench Browser benchmark is likely a test unit being tested ahead of the complete rollout. The benchmark was first spotted by GSMArena.

Xiaomi has already confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Mi MIX smartphone won't be coming to the Indian market.

Making its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2017, Xiaomi announced a new Mi MIX variant in White colour option.

To refresh, the Xiaomi Mi MIX was unveiled as a limited edition concept smartphone, made in collaboration with French designer Philippe Stark, in October last year. The Xiaomi handset was launched in two variants - 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 34,500), and 6GB RAM/ 256GB storage priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 39,500).

Xiaomi Mi MIX's key feature is its near bezel-less display with curved edges on top, and 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Xiaomi smartphone bears a ceramic body. Another highlight of the smartphone is the piezoelectric acoustic ceramic earpiece speaker, as well as the ultrasonic proximity sensor rather than the traditional front-facing infrared sensor.

Some of the specifications of the Mi MIX include a 6.4-inch display which bears a 17:9 aspect, with a 1080x2040 pixels resolution, a pixel density of 362ppi, and a 94-percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Xiaomi concept smartphone sports 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. It bears a 5-megapixel front camera.