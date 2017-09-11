BoJack, Rick and Morty, and the Rise of Pensive Animated Comedies
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 went official on Monday, featuring a massive 5.99-inch bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio, ceramic body, 6GB RAM, and facial recognition technology. Apart from these, highlights of the new Mi MIX 2 include the implementation of a 12-percent smaller chin (bottom bezel) than the previous generation Mi MIX, the use of a hidden sound-guided speaker as well as an ultrasonic proximity sensor. Along with the new handset, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Note 3 with dual rear cameras at the same event, as well as a Special Edition Mi MIX 2 with ceramic body, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The new Xiaomi phone launches just a day before the iPhone 8 and iPhone X are expected to be unveiled by Apple, and only a few weeks after Samsung Galaxy Note 8 became official. Another top-end handset joining the fray soon is Google Pixel XL 2, meaning more competition for the new Mi MIX 2.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for the 6GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. There's also a Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Special Edition, with a full ceramic body, priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 46,000) - it features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The first Mi MIX 2 flash sale in China is on Friday, September 15 and registrations for the same start on Monday. The Special Edition model will go on sale in November.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 be 11.9 percent smaller in the body compared to the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix, 2.5 percent thinner, and 11.5 percent lighter. It is also 7 percent smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus, which has a 5.5-inch display. The regular edition of the smartphone will be available in a Black colour variant, which also features a Black lens coating for the front and rear camera, apart from an 18K gold plated camera ring on the rear camera. The smartphone features a frame built out of 7-Series aluminium, holding in the four-sided curved ceramic body. The Special Edition (seen below) features a complete ceramic body, and will be available in both Black and White colour variants.
Getting back to the 'hidden sound-guided speaker', the company details it to be a 'cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology' that resonates the sound through the metal frame and delivers it through the screen itself - completely hiding the speaker on the smartphone. This is achieved with 50mW membrane speaker, sound guiding tube, and a sound hole. The smartphone also supports 6 modes and 43 bands - making it a 'global LTE smartphone'.
The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 features a 5.99-inch FHD (1080x2160 pixels) 18:9 display with a pixel density of 403ppi and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC clocked at up to 2.45GHz and coupled with 6GB of RAM - up to 8GB RAM for the Special Edition. It sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25-micron pixels, 4-axis optical image stabilisation, 5-piece lens, an f/2.0 aperture, as well as a facial recognition feature. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with a facial recognition function.
As for storage, as we mentioned in the price section, there are three inbuilt storage variants, namely - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The storage is not expandable. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C.
The regular variant of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 measures 151.8x75.5x7.7mm, and weighs 185 grams. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Special Edition on the other hand measures 150.5x74.6x7.7mm and weighs 187 grams. Both variants are powered by a 3400mAh battery. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and ultrasonic proximity sensor.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.