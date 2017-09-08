Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 Teasers Appear Online Ahead of September 11 Event

 
08 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 Teasers Appear Online Ahead of September 11 Event

Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • The teaser of the Mi Mix 2 suggests a glossy back
  • The Mi Note 3 could sport a dual rear camera setup
  • Both the phones are set to be unveiled on September 11

As Xiaomi gears up to steal Apple's thunder with the launch of the Mi Mix 2 a day before the Cupertino giant's September 12 event, the Chinese smartphone maker has already begun posting teasers of the upcoming bezel-less smartphone. Separately, new reports also suggest that Xiaomi may unveil a second smartphone at its event alongside the Mi Mix 2.

With just a few days to go before Xiaomi unveils the Mi Mix's successor, the company has begun posting teaser videos of what could be the Mi Mix 2. The first video spotted doesn't really reveal the bezel-less display clearly, but you do get a fairly good look at its glossy back and a confirmed Blue colour option at that.

 

Xiaomi's President Lin Bin who posted the teaser video also seemingly confirmed some additional information about the Mi Mix 2 including a facial recognition feature to unlock the phone. Lin Bin also posted teasers of what could be the Mi Note 3 on his Weibo account. The caption reads a "large version of the Mi 6" which points to the Mi Note 3. This wouldn't be surprising considering that the company launched unveiled the Mi Note 2 alongside the Mi Mix last year.

As of now, details regarding the Mi Note 3 are limited. The teaser, however, does point to a dual rear camera setup on the back, something which was rumoured back in May as well, and a glossy metallic finish with Blue as a colour option. Like the Mi Note 2, one can expect the Mi Note 3 to sport a dual curved edge display. It was also rumoured last month that the Mi Note 3 could sport a 2K OLED screen made by Samsung.

Coming back to the Mi Mix 2, the hotly anticipated sequel to last year's smartphone is grabbing everyone's attention for a number of reasons. Apart from the fact that Xiaomi will launch the Mi Mix 2 a day before Apple launches its tenth anniversary iPhone (which is also expected to sport a bezel-less display), it was tipped earlier this week that the phone could be powered by a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 836 processor. It is also tipped to run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Intel to Update 5G Testing Device to Meet Standards
India Is a Very 'Dynamic' Gaming Market: Lenovo APAC President Ken Wong
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 Teasers Appear Online Ahead of September 11 Event
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20
  3. Samsung Galaxy C8 Is the Latest Smartphone With Facial Recognition
  4. WhatsApp Gets Picture-in-Picture Video Calling Feature in Stable Builds
  5. BSNL Offers Voice Calls at 15 Paisa Per Minute With Rs. 8 & Rs. 15 Packs
  6. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  7. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Front Camera Launched at Rs. 21,990 Price Tag
  8. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Could Be Unveiled Alongside Mi Mix 2 on September 11
  9. Jio Users Will Get Up to 25GB Additional Data on Buying Intex 4G Phones
  10. Google Will End Drive for Mac and PC So That You Use Backup and Sync
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.