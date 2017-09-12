Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Gets Over Half a Million Registrations in a Day, Ahead of Friday Flash Sale

 
12 September 2017
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Gets Over Half a Million Registrations in a Day, Ahead of Friday Flash Sale

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has a near bezel-less 5.99-inch display
  • In China, the smartphone has received over 250,000 registrations
  • There is also a Mi MIX 2 Special Edition with ceramic body

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has clocked over 600,000 registrations just a day after it was launched with much fanfare at Xiaomi's event held in Beijing, where it also took time to introduce Mi Note 3 and Mi Notebook Pro laptop. While this is good news for Xiaomi, it should be kept in mind that these are just registration numbers and not pre-bookings. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is scheduled to be made available in its first flash sale in China on Friday, September 15.

Separately, a report that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 received over 250,000 registrations in less than day since its launch. The smartphone comes in three variants - Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for the 6GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant.

While its predecessor Mi MIX was welcomed with open hands in China last year, it was launched in its second country Russia earlier this year. Apart from these two countries, the smartphone was not launched elsewhere. However, unlike Mi MIX, the Mi MIX 2 has been confirmed to debut in India soon, the company said in a tweet last evening. Apart from the regular Mi MIX 2, there is a special edition variant called the Mi MIX 2 Special Edition that features a full ceramic body, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It will be available in China at CNY 4,699 starting November. But, it's not clear if Xiaomi will launch this variant in India or not.

Shubham Verma

