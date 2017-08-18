Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Tipped to Come With 3D Facial Recognition Feature

 
18 August 2017
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Tipped to Come With 3D Facial Recognition Feature

Highlights

  • The company is expected to launch the smartphone next month
  • The head outline in screenshot is similar to that on Samsung phones
  • Face detection feature is expected to come with iPhone 8 as well

Xiaomi is expected to unveil its Mi Mix 2 smartphone later this year and alleged screenshots from the smartphone have now surfaced on the Internet. Interestingly, the leaked screenshots reportedly suggest that the next generation of the bezel-less display smartphone will come with a 3D facial recognition feature.

The alleged Mi Mix 2 screenshot, shared by a user on Chinese website Weibo, shows the head shaped outline that suggests that the company will be including a facial recognition feature on the smartphone. Notably, this outline is quite similar to the one present on Samsung phones that support facial recognition feature. Notably, the iPhone 8 is also expected to feature 3D facial recognition.

xiaomi story weibo Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Photo Credit: Weibo

However, the user who posted this screenshot has mentioned that the Mi Mix 2 will come with 3D facial recognition, indicating that the feature might be slightly different than the one on Galaxy S8. The upcoming smartphone has been tipped to run MIUI 9 and is expected to launch next month, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena.

To recall, the GeekBench listing of Mi Mix 2 suggested that the smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. Earlier leaks have tipped the Mi Mix 2 to sport a bezel-less 6.4-inch QHD display with 1440x2540 pixel resolution. In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to come with a 19-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

The Mi Mix 2 has been tipped to be launched in three RAM/ storage configurations - 4GB/ 128GB, 6GB/ 128GB, and 8GB/ 256GB. The handset is expected to house a 4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Tipped to Come With 3D Facial Recognition Feature
 
 

