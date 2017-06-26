Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Max Receiving Beta Android 7.0 Nougat Update

 
26 June 2017
Xiaomi Mi Max Receiving Beta Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Highlights

  • The update brings along May 2017 security patch
  • Xiaomi Mi Max is powered by a Snapdragon 650 SoC
  • Xiaomi Mi Max Features a 6.44-inch display

The Xiaomi Mi Max phablet, which was launched last year, has started receiving an Android 7.0 Nougat-based beta MIUI update. Apart from bringing Android 7.0 Nougat, the beta global stable update is said to bring the May 2017 security patch for the smartphone as well.

Notably, only the 3GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi Mi Max has been said to be receiving the beta update, as per a report by Greek website TechValue. However, on the MIUI Forum, a moderator confirmed that the beta update update is available for both the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM (Prime) variants, with the former getting the MIUI v8.5.1.0.NBCMIED ROM, and the latter the MIUI v8.5.1.0NBDMIED

Features included in the MIUI 8.5.1 global beta update include switches for common settings in search results, search-based time zone selection, improved CPU allocation strategy, separate app locks for Dual Apps, option for hiding content of notifications on lock screen, and the displaying of verification SMSes on lock screen only after lock screen password is entered.

To recall, the dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi Max is the company's largest display smartphone and features a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 SoC and comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The Mi Max packs 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi smartphone features a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Mi Max houses a large 4850mAh non removable battery. It measures 173.10x88.30x7.50mm and weighs 203 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Pleasing aesthetics and build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Good performance
  • Strong battery life
  • 4K video support
  • Bad
  • Unwieldy
  • Low-light camera quality is average
  • Hybrid SIM slot
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Max review

Display

6.44-inch

Processor

hexa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4850mAh

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Max Android 7.0 Nougat Update, Xiaomi Mi Max Nougat Update, Xiaomi Mi Max Update, Android 7.0 Nougat, Xiaomi Mi Max MIUI 8.5.1 ROM, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi
