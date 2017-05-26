Xiaomi Mi Max Sees 3 Million Units Sold Since Launch, CEO Confirms

Xiaomi launched the Mi Max smartphone last year in May, and on completion of one year, the company has revealed sale numbers. CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that Xiaomi has managed to sell as many as 3 million units of the Xiaomi Mi Max since launch.

Out of this, 1.5 million units were sold just in two months after launch, reports PlayfulDroid. Jun revealed the numbers at the successor Xiaomi Mi Max 2 unveil on Thursday, and he also said that the Mi Max also “topped the chart as the best seller under the large display category on both JD.com and Tmall.”

As for specifications, the new Xiaomi Mi Max features a massive 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920) 342ppi display. It features a fingerprint scanner which is located at the rear panel. Xiaomi Mi Max was made available in three variants - the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model powered by a 1.8GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 650 processor; the 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor, and 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage powered by Snapdragon 652 processor.

The Xiaomi Mi Max sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera also on board with 85-degree wide-angle view, and a f/2.0 aperture. The dual-SIM handset supports 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS with Glonass, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac with Mimo. It is backed by a massive 4850mAh battery. It features a hybrid SIM tray. It measures 173.1x88.3x7.5mm and weighs 203 grams.