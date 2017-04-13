Xiaomi is set to announce the Mi 6 flagship at an event in Beijing on April 19, and now a fresh report indicates that the company could also launch the Mi Max 2 alongside. The device was leaked recently to sport a large 6.44-inch display, 6GB of RAM, and a mammoth 5000mAh battery. Furthermore, a separate report also indicates the arrival of the Mi Note 3 soon.

MyDrivers reports that the Mi Max 2 will be launched at the April 19 event alongside the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship. Past leaks suggest that the phone will come in variants 4GB RAM + Snapdragon 626 SoC and 6GB RAM + Snapdragon 660 SoC and will be priced between CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 15,900) respectively.

The rumour mill also tips that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will sport a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The phone is expected to house a large capacity 5000mAh battery. In terms of optics, the smartphone has been tipped to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. Earlier, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was expected to be launched by the company in May.

Separately, a report from China (via PhoneArena) indicates the arrival of the Mi Note 3 sometime in the second quarter. Leaked specifications include a 5.7-inch display and the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It is rumoured to offer 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options. Furthermore, the Mi Note 3 is said to sport a dual camera setup at the back, and pack a 4070mAh battery.