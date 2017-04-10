Last week, a GFXBench listing suggested that Xiaomi's Mi Max 2 smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC but as per a new leak, the device has been tipped to come in two RAM/SoC variants. The new leak suggests that the phone will come in variants 4GB RAM + Snapdragon 626 SoC and 6GB RAM + Snapdragon 660 SoC and will be priced between CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 15,900).

Notably, the new leak from MyDrivers.com reiterates many of the other specifications that were leaked previously as well. The latest information tips that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will sport a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The phone is expected to house a large capacity 5000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has been tipped to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to be launched by the company in May.

Apart from Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the company is also expected to announce its Mi 6 smartphone. As per a GFXBench listing spotted earlier, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The phone is expected to come with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It is tipped to offer 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage as well. As for camera, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording support and an 8-megapixel front snapper capable of 4K recording as well.