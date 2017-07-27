Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Review) was launched in India last week, and then made available in its first sale during the 3rd Mi Anniversary sale. From 10am IST on Thursday, July 27, the smartphone will go on sale via the company's online and offline retail partners. Online stores include Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq, while offline stores include Poorvika, Big C, Sangeetha, Croma, Lot, Vijay Sales, Ezone, and Reliance Digital. In the meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Review) will be made available in its weekly flash sale via Amazon India at 12pm IST.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price, launch offers, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price in India is Rs. 16,999. The Mi Max 2 launch offers include a Reliance Jio data bundle of up to an additional 100GB 4G data. Users will get up to 10GB additional data on every recharge of Rs. 309 or above, limited to 10 recharges up to May 31, 2018.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Mi Max 2 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with features like Split Screen added), and it sports a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 342ppi, a brightness rated at 450 nits, a 72 percent NTSC colour gamut, 2.5G curved glass, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The company also touts its sunlight legibility. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 506 GPU.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 camera configuration comprises a 12-megapixel rear.camera with a Sony IMX386 sensor (with 1.25-micron pixels), PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and dual-LED flash. On the front, the Mi Max 2 bears a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and real-time beautification options.

In terms of storage, Xiaomi has launched the 64GB inbuilt storage variant in India, and the storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 supports 4G VoLTE, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS. The smartphone features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 weighs 211 grams, and measures 174.1x88.7x7.6mm. It runs on a 5300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0 to 68 percent charge in 1 hour), and is rated to deliver up to 57 hours of talk time, 18 hours of video playback time, and 31 days of standby time.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price, offers, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 4A price in India is Rs. 5,999. The smartphone is available only in a single RAM/ storage configuration in India - 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage. Amazon India is offering up to 30GB additional 4GB data to Reliance Jio users.

The Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. Dimensions of the new Xiaomi smartphone are 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams. Redmi 4A is powered by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support.