Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 5300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

25 May 2017
Highlights

  • Mi Max 2 features a massive 6.44-inch display
  • It packs a 5300mAh battery
  • The phone supports fast charging

Xiaomi, as promised, on Thursday unveiled the successor to the Mi Max phablet, the Mi Max 2, at an event in China. The Mi Max 2 will be available in two storage models: 64GB priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and 128GB storage priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

The all-new Mi Max 2, much like its predecessor, features a massive 6.44-inch display which is yet again the biggest highlight of the smartphone. Apart from a massive screen, the Mi Max 2 also packs a large 5300mAh battery.

Xiaomi at the China launch claimed that the Mi Max 2 comes with improved one-handed use which means that the phone will come with software feature that improve usability. The company has also opted for a discreet antenna lines on the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 which look reminiscent to iPhone 7. For a better hand feel, the new Mi Max 2 also comes with rounded edges.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Mi Max 2 comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage models. There's also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the handset. The phone also features an IR blaster, which the company says can act as an universal remote for televisions and air conditions.

Similar to the original Mi Max, the Mi Max 2 packs an all-metal body, and Xiaomi claims that it follows a symmetrical design with charging port and speaker grilles placed at the bottom panel. The Mi Max 2 also supports Quick Charge 3.0, rated to charge the massive 5300mAh battery up to 68 percent in just one hour. The Chinese company is claiming a two-day battery life for the Mi Max 2.

The Mi Max 2 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. The company is using a Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25-micron pixels for better handling of different lighting situations. Xiaomi says that the Mi Max 2 comes with an identical primary image sensor to the one seen on the Mi 6.

The handset sports stereo speakers which the company touts is a big improvement over the single speaker on the original Mi Max.

Developing story....

Display

6.44-inch

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5300mAh

