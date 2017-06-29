Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Black Colour Variant Launched

Xiaomi launched the Mi Max 2, the successor to last year's Mi Max phablet, last month. While the smartphone was initially launched just in Gold colour option, the company has now introduced a new Matte Black variant of the smartphone as well. The new colour variant has been launched just for Hong Kong and comes with same specifications as the Gold variant of the handset.

Priced at HKD 1,899 (roughly Rs. 15,685), the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Just like its predecessor, the new iteration of the smartphone features a massive 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The Mi Max 2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. The rear camera setup features a Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25-micron pixels for better handling of different lighting situations. At front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

While the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes in two storage variants, i.e. 64GB and 128GB of built-in storage, the Matte Black variant is only being offered with the 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Mi Max 2 houses a large 5300mAh battery, which has support for Quick Charge 3.0, and the connectivity options offered by the smartphone include 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.

There is a fingerprint scanner at the back of the handset. The phone also features an IR blaster, which can act as a universal remote for TV and air conditioner. Xiaomi at the China launch claimed that the Mi Max 2 comes with improved one-handed use.

While there has been no official announcement regarding India launch of the smartphone, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain suggested that the company might be gearing up for Xiaomi Mi Max 2's India launch in July.