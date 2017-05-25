Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Phablet Launch Set for Today

25 May 2017
Highlights

  • The launch event will begin at 11:30am IST
  • Several leaks have tipped numerous features
  • The Mi Max 2 is the company's latest phablet

Xiaomi is all set to launch the next generation of its Mi Max phablet, the Mi Max 2, at an event in China on Thursday. The event is scheduled to start at 2pm CST (11:30am IST).

Leaks so far have claimed that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will come in 4GB of RAM with Snapdragon 626 SoC model, and 6GB of RAM with Snapdragon 660 SoC variants priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 15,900) respectively. The Weibo leak was first reported by GizmoChina.

The new Mi Max 2 is said to come with a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and 12-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor. The phone is also likely to sport a 5-megapixel front camera. Much like the Mi Max, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is also likely to launch outside China. The company is widely expected to introduce a 128GB storage variant of the Mi Max 2.

A more recent leak on Weibo claims the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will pack a 5349mAh battery. The tipster on Weibo further suggested that the 5349mAh battery on the Mi Max 2 will be seen on the Mi Max 2 variant featuring Snapdragon 626 processor.

The Mi Max 2 is also expected to sport all-metal body alongside including a USB Type-C port. Leaks show the 3.5mm audio jack on the top of the device, and the fingerprint scanner is situated in the centre at the back, just like its predecessor.

Xiaomi last year claimed that it shipped 1.5 million units of the original Xiaomi Mi Max in the two months since its launch in China.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 4
