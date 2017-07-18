Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India launch is scheduled for Tuesday, 12pm IST, with the event being live streamed. Of course, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed that the smartphone being launched today is the Mi Max 2, but the teasers and hashtags have been dead giveaways. For those unaware, the Mi Max 2 smartphone with a huge 6.44-inch screen, 5300mAh battery, and 4GB RAM, and is the successor of the Mi Max that was launched last year; its primary rival in the Indian market would be the Lenovo Phab 2 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India launch live stream

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India launch event is being live streamed from the venue in Delhi for fans across the country. You can watch the video below:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price in India, specifications

To recall, the phablet was launched in China back in May, in two inbuilt storage variants - 64GB priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,000), 128GB priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000). We can expect the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price in India to be roughly the same.

As for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano+Micro) smartphone runs MIUI 8 based . on Android Nougat 6.0, and bears a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The large-screened Mi Max 2 offers a one-handed interface option, and boasts of a fingerprint scanner on the back panel.

The Mi Max 2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Mi Max 2's rear camera sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor with PDAF and dual-LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac , GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, infrared, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The Mi Max 2 is powered by a massive 5300mAh battery that features Quick Charge 3.- said to charge 68 percent in just one hour - and claimed to provide a two-day battery life. It measures 174.1x88.7x7.6mm, and weighs 211 grams. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope. and proximity sensor,