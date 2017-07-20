Xiaomi Mi Max 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the latest phablet from Xiaomi, will go on sale for the first time in India on Thursday. The first sale will be held from 10am IST on Mi.com, during the company's 3rd Mi Anniversary sale. The smartphone will also be available to buy via the Mi Home store in Bengaluru. It will also go on sale on Friday, at the same time, before becoming more broadly available online and offline on July 27. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was first unveiled in May this year, and was launched in India earlier this week. The units being sold in India have been made in India, the company claims. The Mi Max 2's highlights include its 6.44-inch full-HD display, 5300mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and 12-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor. It will be made available in a Matte Black colour variant.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price in India, launch offers

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price in India is Rs. 16,999. The Mi Max 2 launch offers include a Reliance Jio data bundle of up to an additional 100GB 4G data. Users will get up to 10GB additional data on every recharge of Rs. 309 or above, limited to 10 recharges up to May 31, 2018. At Rs. 16,999, the Mi Max 2 takes on the Samsung Galaxy On Max, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, Lenovo Phab 2 Plus, Oppo F3, Oppo F1s, Honor 8, and Honor 8 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Mi Max 2 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with features like Split Screen added), and it sports a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 342ppi, a brightness rated at 450 nits, a 72 percent NTSC colour gamut, 2.5G curved glass, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The company also touts its sunlight legibility. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 506 GPU.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 camera configuration comprises a 12-megapixel rear.camera with a Sony IMX386 sensor (with 1.25-micron pixels), PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and dual-LED flash. On the front, the Mi Max 2 bears a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and real-time beautification options.

In terms of storage, Xiaomi has launched the 64GB inbuilt storage variant in India, and the storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 supports 4G VoLTE, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS. The smartphone features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 weighs 211 grams, and measures 174.1x88.7x7.6mm. It runs on a 5300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0 to 68 percent charge in 1 hour), and is rated to deliver up to 57 hours of talk time, 18 hours of video playback time, and 31 days of standby time.