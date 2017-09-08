Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi's First Mi Home Flagship Retail Store in Hyderabad Opens September 12

 
08 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi's First Mi Home Flagship Retail Store in Hyderabad Opens September 12

Starting next week, people in Hyderabad will be able to walk to a retail store and check out all of Xiaomi's products. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that its new flagship Mi Home retail store in Hyderabad will be operational from September 12.

The Mi Home store in Gear up Elite, Madhapur Main Road, Madhapur Hyderabad is the fifth Mi Home Store in India from the company, which just recently opened stores in Gurugram and Chennai. Earlier this year, Xiaomi expressed intentions to open 100 Mi Home stores in two years.

At Mi Home, the company offers its entire catalogue of products including the Mi Air Purifier and accessories, and of course, the smartphones. One thing that will particularly excite customers about the Mi Home is that Xiaomi commits to give them the product they want at the store, ensuring there are no delays or out of stock issues.

"People can pre-book the device and we will ensure 100 percent that they get the unit on the day they want it," Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain told Gadgets 360 last month on the sidelines of opening the Mi Home in Gurugram, the first in the NCR area.

As Xiaomi expands its presence in India, the company is increasingly looking at bringing its products to brick and mortar stores. Eight out of 10 smartphones are still sold offline in India, Jayanth Kolla, co-founder of the consultancy Convergence Catalyst told Gadgets 360.

The company has partnered with big retail chains including Vijay Sales, Sangeetha, Big C, eZone, and Hotspot to bring Xiaomi's smartphones to more than 600 retail stores in 11 cities in India. Jain said last month that the company plans to increase their reach to 1,500 retail stores in 30 cities by end of the year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, India, Mi Home, Hyderabad, Mobiles, Smartphones
Facebook Is Testing a Tinder-Like Feature on Messenger
Xiaomi's First Mi Home Flagship Retail Store in Hyderabad Opens September 12
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20
  3. BSNL Offers Voice Calls at 15 Paisa Per Minute With Rs. 8 & Rs. 15 Packs
  4. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  5. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy C8 With Dual Cameras, Facial Recognition Feature Launched
  7. How Indian Smartphone Makers Lost the War Against Chinese Companies
  8. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  9. Xiaomi Launches Mi A1, Its First Android One Smartphone, at Rs. 14,999
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Set to Launch in India on September 12
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.