Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Car Charger, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
06 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi Car Charger, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • There is a discount available on both products right now
  • The Mi Car Charger is currently available at Rs. 799
  • The Mi 2-in-1 USB cable is available at Rs. 299 on the website

Xiaomi's product portfolio in India seems to get bigger with time as the company on Tuesday launched its Mi Car Charger and Mi 2-in-1 USB cable for the country. Interestingly, both the products are currently being offered by the company at discounted rates from Mi.com. With the discount, the Mi Car Charger is currently available on the website at Rs. 799, down 20 percent from usual price of Rs. 999, while the Mi 2-in-1 USB cable, is available at Rs. 299, down from usual price of Rs. 399, on the website.

The Xiaomi Mi Car Charger from Xiaomi comes with a simplistic metallic design and has been developed after going through an 18-step process which includes CNC milling, integrated moulding, polishing, plating, and laser engraving. The Mi Car Charger supports both 12V and 24V power ports and automatically adjusts its output level based on the connected device, as per the company.

The Mi Car Charger is compatible with smartphones and tablets across a wide range of brands including Apple, Samsung, HTC, BlackBerry, and Google among others. The company says that the new car charger is also capable of charging the latest MacBook when paired with a USB Type-C charger.

Coming to the Mi 2-in-1 (Micro-USB to Type-C) USB cable, the product is capable of providing charging up to 2.4A. "Inside, the cable, there are 16 insulated conductors which are wrapped in high-quality copper braids to reinforce strength and durability," the company says on the product page. With this cable, users can charge and transfer data between devices featuring both USB Type-C as well as Micro-USB ports.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Launch, Xiaomi Mi 2-In-1 USB Cable Launch, Mi Car Charger Price, Mi USB Cable Price, India, Mobiles
Reliance Jio's Entry Broke Myth That Indians Are Averse to New Technology: Ambani
Looking for a Powerful Calendar App? Fantastical 2 Is What You Need
Xiaomi Mi Car Charger, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Awesome Deals
TRENDING
  1. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  2. Xiaomi Launches Mi A1, Its First Android One Smartphone, at Rs. 14,999
  3. US Tech Firms Slam Trump for Ending DACA Immigrant Protections
  4. Lenovo K8 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched at Rs. 10,999: Highlights
  5. BSNL's New Rs. 429 Plan Gives Up to 90GB Data, Unlimited Calls
  6. This Is Apple vs Its Own Users, Says Angry Regulator TRAI
  7. Lenovo K8 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp for Businesses Announced With Plans to Monetise in the Future
  9. Nokia 6 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  10. Android One: What It Is and All That You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.