Xiaomi's product portfolio in India seems to get bigger with time as the company on Tuesday launched its Mi Car Charger and Mi 2-in-1 USB cable for the country. Interestingly, both the products are currently being offered by the company at discounted rates from Mi.com. With the discount, the Mi Car Charger is currently available on the website at Rs. 799, down 20 percent from usual price of Rs. 999, while the Mi 2-in-1 USB cable, is available at Rs. 299, down from usual price of Rs. 399, on the website.

The Xiaomi Mi Car Charger from Xiaomi comes with a simplistic metallic design and has been developed after going through an 18-step process which includes CNC milling, integrated moulding, polishing, plating, and laser engraving. The Mi Car Charger supports both 12V and 24V power ports and automatically adjusts its output level based on the connected device, as per the company.

The Mi Car Charger is compatible with smartphones and tablets across a wide range of brands including Apple, Samsung, HTC, BlackBerry, and Google among others. The company says that the new car charger is also capable of charging the latest MacBook when paired with a USB Type-C charger.

Coming to the Mi 2-in-1 (Micro-USB to Type-C) USB cable, the product is capable of providing charging up to 2.4A. "Inside, the cable, there are 16 insulated conductors which are wrapped in high-quality copper braids to reinforce strength and durability," the company says on the product page. With this cable, users can charge and transfer data between devices featuring both USB Type-C as well as Micro-USB ports.