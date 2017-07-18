At its Mi Max 2 launch event, Xiaomi also announced that it will host the 3rd Mi Anniversary celebrations on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, commemorating three years since then Xiaomi brand's launch in the country. The two-day celebrations will see Xiaomi sell newly launched smartphones, stock availability of the Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 smartphones, offer discounts on accessories, and unveil new power banks. The Re. 1 flash sale is also making a comeback with the Redmi 4A, Wi-Fi Repeater 2, and the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 up for grabs.

All purchases get you up to Rs. 2,000 off on domestic hotel bookings through Goibibo. There’s also extra 5 percent cashback for SBI debit and credit card holders of up to Rs. 500 per card on transaction worth more than Rs 8,000.

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be up for grabs on July 20 starting 12pm IST, presumably till stock lasts. The Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4A smartphones will also be in stock in the two-day sale. Accessories with up to Rs. 300 discount include the Mi Capsule Earphones, Mi Headphones Comfort, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic, Mi Selfie Stick, and Mi VR Play. The Mi Bluetooth headset will also be made available on the Mi Store for Rs. 899.

The 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 will also be made available for Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,199 respectively. The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 and Mi Router 3C will be made available for Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199 respectively.

The Re. 1 flash sale will also make a comeback with ten Redmi 4A, 25 10000mAh Mi Power Banks, 15 Wi-Fi Repeater 2 units up for grabs. Users will have to share this page on social channels to be eligible for the flash sale. The flash sales will be held at 11am IST and 1pm IST on both the days. Check out all the listed offers for the 3rd Mi Anniversary here.

Xiaomi is also giving away coupons ahead of the sale, all the way till the last day, for discount of up to Rs. 500 on accessories brought from the Mi Store app. There’s also up to Rs. 100 off on Mi Protect accidental damage for varied smartphones. Lastly, there’s a game called ‘The Big Chase’ giving users a chance to win exciting prizes ahead of the sale as well.