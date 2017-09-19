Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi A1 Flash Sale Today: Time, Where to Buy, Price, Specifications

  hindi
19 September 2017
The Mi A1 flash sale in India starts at 12pm on Flipkart and Mi.com

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi A1 flash sale starts at 12pm IST
  • Mi A1 will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com
  • The phone's price in India is Rs. 14,999

Xiaomi Mi A1 – the company’s first Android One phone – will go on sale today in India, its second flash sale since it was unveiled in the country. The new Mi A1 smartphone will become available to purchase at 12pm IST on Flipkart and Mi.com webites, and it will be available in limited quantities, the company says. Buyers can also choose to head to Mi Home offline stores as well as large-format stores such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, UniverCell, E-Zone, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and Mi Preferred Partner stores to buy the Mi A1 (Review).

 

Xiaomi Mi A1 price, offers, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A1 price in India is Rs. 14,999, and launch offers include 300GB of complimentary data from Airtel. On Flipkart, customers will get 5 percent off the phone’s price on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There will be two colour options to choose from – Black and Gold – and only one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications, features

As an Android One phone, Mi A1 runs stock Android 7.1.2, and has been optimised for Google services such as Google Assistant and Google Photos. It will also get timely Android Oreo and Android P updates, and comes with Google Play Protect for security. However, unlike other Android One handsets, the Xiaomi model comes with a "carefully curated set of preinstalled apps", namely, Mi Camera, Mi Remote, and Mi Store apps, apart from a Mi Services section in Settings.

In terms features the Mi A1 offers a metal unibody design, 2.5D curved glass, and features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone, in the Indian market, sports a dual pyrolytic graphite sheet, which helps radiate heat, helping reduce thermal performance by up to 2-degrees Celsius. It also sports an IR blaster.

Coming to Mi A1 specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) handset features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and supports storage expansion via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. The Xiaomi Mi A1 offers 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options. Sensors on board the Xiaomi M A1 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Review

The Xiaomi Mi A1 bears two 12-megapixel sensors, with one featuring a wide-angle lens with a 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and the other sporting a telephoto lens, 1-micron pixel sensor, an f/2.6 aperture, and capable of delivering 2x optical zoom. As can be expected with the setup, Xiaomi says the smartphone comes with a Portrait Mode for delivering depth of field effects like Bokeh. The smartphone bears a 5-megapixel front camera with a real-time beautification mode.

The smartphone bears a 3080mAh battery, measures 155.4x75.8x7.3mm, and weighs 168 grams. The company is touting several audio enhancements, such as the inclusion of a 10V smart power amplifier, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, and support for high impedance headphones.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with some Mi enhancements
  • Premium design
  • Dual cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Very slippery
  • Poor photo quality in low light
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A1 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3080mAh
Tags: Mi A1, Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Mi A1 Flash Sale, Mi A1 Price, Mi A1 Price in India
