Xiaomi 'New Series' Dual Camera Smartphone India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

 
05 September 2017


Highlights

  • Xiaomi's dual camera smartphone is said to be from 'new series'
  • The smartphone is expected to be a variant of the Xiaomi Mi 5X
  • The launch begins at 12pm IST, and you can catch live stream here

Xiaomi is all set to launch a dual camera flagship smartphone from a brand new series in India on Tuesday, at an event in New Delhi. Set to begin at 12pm IST, the event will be broadcast live. You can catch the live stream below. So far, not much is known about the smartphone. We know it will sport a dual rear camera setup, we know it's a 'flagship', we know it is part of a brand new series from the company, and, we know it's a Flipkart-exclusive.

As for the rumours, the Xiaomi Mi 5X was expected to be launched in India on Tuesday after the first teasers for Xiaomi's first dual camera smartphone in India started doing the rounds. However, Xiaomi soon after revealed the smartphone would be from a brand new series, hinting it wouldn't follow the branding or naming schemes of the previous Redmi or Mi series of smartphones. It also implied that the Mi 5X wouldn't be launched in the country on Tuesday.

 

When combining this revelation with earlier rumours of a Mi 5X-based Android One smartphone that was developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with Google, we have a better idea of what the Chinese manufacturer can be expected to launch on Tuesday.

Early reports indicated the smartphone would be called the Xiaomi A1, however, more recent reports indicated the name may be the Xiaomi Mi A1. We don't have long to wait for all to be revealed, with just a few hours to the launch.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 5X, Xiaomi A1, Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi India, Mobiles, Android, Google, Android One
Super Mario Run Returns to the App Store
Google Proposals 'In Right Direction,' EU Anti-Trust Chief Says

 
 

