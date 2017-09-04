Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 7 Said to Sport Snapdragon 845 SoC, Launch in Q1 2018

 
04 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi 7 Said to Sport Snapdragon 845 SoC, Launch in Q1 2018

Xiaomi Mi 6

Highlights

  • Successor to Mi 6 tipped to sport Snapdragon 845 SoC
  • It is also expected to sport a 6-inch AMOLED display
  • Will likely be unveiled in Q1 2018

Xiaomi's Mi 6 smartphone is a little over 4 months old, and it is now time to look forward to the company's next flagship. The naming convention the company follows suggests the successor to the Mi 6 will likely be called the Mi 7, and we now have one of the first rumors regarding the upcoming smartphone, straight out of China. The new report claims the Mi 7 will pack Qualcomm's next-gen chipset and will feature a display much bigger than the ones seen on the flagship line so far. Along with this, the tentative launch date for the handset has been leaked as well.

The alleged Xiaomi Mi 7 will be unveiled in Q1 of 2018, according to a Weibo tipster. This makes sense considering the Mi 6 was revealed in April. Xiaomi's flagship smartphones usually pack top-of-the-line specifications, and the same can be expected from the Mi 7. In fact, the Weibo post mentions a Snapdragon 845 SoC for the upcoming flagship. Back in May, we reported that the Snapdragon 845 was tipped to be in development and is expected to be built on a new 7nm process.

Additionally, the Weibo tip also suggests that the Mi 7 display will be quite large compared to its predecessor's as it may feature a 6-inch full-HD AMOLED display from Samsung. To recall, the Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch full-HD LCD screen. As these are among the first details surrounding next year's flagship, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

It will also be interesting to see if Xiaomi will take the Mi Mix route and go with a bezel-less display for the Mi 7, considering most flagship smartphones this year have launched with an 18:9 aspect ratio such as the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, to name a few.

As of now, Xiaomi is busy readying itself to launch the Mi Mix 2, which is expected on September 11. The successor to last year's Mi Mix is expected to sport a near bezel-less display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is being tipped to feature Snapdragon 836 SoC and run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the box. Leaked images also suggest that the smartphone will come with 256GB of built-in storage, a 20-megapixel camera, and house a 4400mAh battery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 7, Mi 7 Leaks, Mi 7 Specifications, Mi 7 Launch, Mobiles, Android, Snapdragon 845
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

New Camera Can Help Doctors See Through the Body
Xiaomi Mi 7 Said to Sport Snapdragon 845 SoC, Launch in Q1 2018
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Airtel's New Plan to Beat Jio: 28GB Data, 'Unlimited' Calls at Rs. 349
  2. Samsung Launches Galaxy J7+ With Dual WhatsApp Support: Price, Specs
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Variant Launched in India at Rs. 12,999
  4. The Real Reason Why Mark Zuckerberg Cannot Be Blocked on Facebook
  5. LG V30 Price Revealed, Much Less Than Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  6. New Leak Suggests Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Will Pack Snapdragon 836 SoC
  7. Xiaomi's Dual Camera 'New Series' Phone Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  8. Micromax Canvas Infinity Review
  9. iPhone 8 Launch Date Is September 12 as Apple Sends Media Invites
  10. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.