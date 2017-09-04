Xiaomi's Mi 6 smartphone is a little over 4 months old, and it is now time to look forward to the company's next flagship. The naming convention the company follows suggests the successor to the Mi 6 will likely be called the Mi 7, and we now have one of the first rumors regarding the upcoming smartphone, straight out of China. The new report claims the Mi 7 will pack Qualcomm's next-gen chipset and will feature a display much bigger than the ones seen on the flagship line so far. Along with this, the tentative launch date for the handset has been leaked as well.

The alleged Xiaomi Mi 7 will be unveiled in Q1 of 2018, according to a Weibo tipster. This makes sense considering the Mi 6 was revealed in April. Xiaomi's flagship smartphones usually pack top-of-the-line specifications, and the same can be expected from the Mi 7. In fact, the Weibo post mentions a Snapdragon 845 SoC for the upcoming flagship. Back in May, we reported that the Snapdragon 845 was tipped to be in development and is expected to be built on a new 7nm process.

Additionally, the Weibo tip also suggests that the Mi 7 display will be quite large compared to its predecessor's as it may feature a 6-inch full-HD AMOLED display from Samsung. To recall, the Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch full-HD LCD screen. As these are among the first details surrounding next year's flagship, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

It will also be interesting to see if Xiaomi will take the Mi Mix route and go with a bezel-less display for the Mi 7, considering most flagship smartphones this year have launched with an 18:9 aspect ratio such as the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, to name a few.

As of now, Xiaomi is busy readying itself to launch the Mi Mix 2, which is expected on September 11. The successor to last year's Mi Mix is expected to sport a near bezel-less display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is being tipped to feature Snapdragon 836 SoC and run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the box. Leaked images also suggest that the smartphone will come with 256GB of built-in storage, a 20-megapixel camera, and house a 4400mAh battery.