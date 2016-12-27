Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Mi 6 With Snapdragon 835 Tipped to Launch in Either February or April

 
27 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Xiaomi Mi 6 With Snapdragon 835 Tipped to Launch in Either February or April

Highlights

  • Weibo tipster has claimed phone will be announced on February 14
  • Other tipsters claim launch has been postponed to April
  • Delay expected due to potential shortage of Snapdragon 835 SoC

Xiaomi Mi 6, the successor of the Xiaomi Mi 5, is anticipated to launch in the first half of 2017, but a precise timeline is uncertain. Now, two recent rumours are separately suggesting a February or April launch for Xiaomi Mi 6.

A well-known tipster has suggested on Chinese website Weibo that the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone will be launched on Valentine's Day - February 14 - and has even provided an alleged invite image for the event, as per a report by Racing Junky. However, some other tipsters, also on Weibo, have suggested that Xiaomi was earlier expected to be launching the Mi 6 in February but then delayed the event to April, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena.

This delay in Xiaomi Mi 6 launch is allegedly because Samsung, which will be making the next flagship Qualcomm mobile chip, will not be able to manufacture sufficient Snapdragon 835 SoC units in time. The South Korean company has further been suggested to ship the Snapdragon 835 SoC in limited numbers with its alleged upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone due to low production.

Considering a possible shortage of the Snapdragon 835 SoC units if the Mi 6 is released in February, Xiaomi is believed to have postponed the launch of the phone to April.

The rumours about Xiaomi Mi 6 suggest that the phone will feature a dual-camera setup as well as a thin frame. The Mi 6 is expected to feature support for fast charging as well. As Xiaomi has still not made any official statement, we will advise you to take these rumours with a pinch of salt.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 6, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 5 Successor, Xiaomi Mi 6 Launch Date
Microsoft May Become First Tech Company to Attain $1-Trillion Market Value, Says Analyst
ICICI Launches Eazypay UPI-Based Digital Payments App for Merchants
Micromax Bolt Q381
Xiaomi Mi 6 With Snapdragon 835 Tipped to Launch in Either February or April
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  2. TRAI Asks Reliance Jio to Explain How New Offer Doesn't Violate Norms
  3. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 May Sport a Massive 8GB of RAM, Faster UFS 2.1 Storage
  5. Leaked Images Claimed to Show Nokia's Anticipated Android Phones
  6. Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaks Now Tip a February or April Launch
  7. This Phone Sports a 7000mAh Battery and a Curved Display
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  9. iPhone With 5-Inch Screen, Vertical Dual-Cameras Said to Be in the Works
  10. iBall Launches a Hybrid Windows 10 Laptop at Rs. 12,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.