Xiaomi Mi 6 to Reportedly Launch on February 6; Rumoured to Resemble Mi Note 2

 
29 December 2016
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 6 to feature Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • Could look like the Mi Note 2, only smaller
  • Rumoured to be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants

Xiaomi is anticipated to launch the successor to the Mi 5, the Xiaomi Mi 6 in the first half of 2017. Multiple reports earlier this week suggested a February or April launch for the Xiaomi Mi 6. However, new reports now say that Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 6 at an event on February 6 with sales starting in March.

The earlier delay in launch was reportedly linked to Samsung not being able to produce enough Snapdragon 835 chipsets, the newly announced SoC from Qualcomm being manufactured by Samsung. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is tipped to sport the new Snapdragon SoC, and the new report from a Chinese analyst says that there should not be any delay in production as Xiaomi has already started receiving the new chips. However, the Mi 6 will go on sale in limited numbers for the initial few weeks.

xiaomi mi 6 leak Mi 6 Leak

Speaking of the Xiaomi Mi 6 device itself, some images of the smartphone were leaked earlier in October via Priceraja. The images revealed a rounded design language with a Home Button on the front that could house a fingerprint scanner. The back showed a dual-tone design similar to the iPhone 5s while the camera and dual-LED flash are situated on the top right corner.

Xiaomi Mi6 rumor 2 Xiaomi Mi 6 Rumour

However, a new rumour from a renowned Chinese tipster via Weibo suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 6 could look like the Mi Note 2, only smaller. The tipster added that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Furthermore, the handset will be offered in Black, White and Blue colour options.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the Mi 6 so all the rumours so far must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6, Mobiles, Smartphone
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

