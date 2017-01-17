Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Ship in 3 Variants, Launch Expected at MWC 2017

 
17 January 2017
Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Ship in 3 Variants, Launch Expected at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 6 to sport the latest Snapdragon 825 processor
  • It is tipped to offer 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage
  • The smartphone is pegged to be unveiled at MWC 2017

The anticipated 2017 flagship from Xiaomi, the Mi 6, has been rumoured quite frequently till date. Now, fresh leaks indicate that the device could be unveiled in three variants. The cheapest variant of the three will be MediaTek powered, while the other two will sport Snapdragon's latest processor. The device is also now tipped to be unveiled at MWC 2017, and the shipping could begin in April.

GizChina reports that the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come in three variants - one which will sport a MediaTek Helio X30 processor, while the other two will sport Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Mi 6 variant with the MediaTek processor will be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,800), while the other variant with the Snapdragon 835 SoC will be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,800). The third variant is expected to sport a dual-edged curved display just like the Samsung Galaxy S7, and this will be the most premium variant priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,800).

Previous reports state that the curved screen variant is tipped to be called the Mi 6 Pro. The Mi 6 is expected to launch with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of built-in storage option while the Mi 6 Pro is said to come in 6GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The other big highlight of the Mi 6 series is said to be the dual-rear camera setup though details about the cameras are unavailable so far.

At the Geek Park Innovation conference in Beijing, VP Li Wanqiang mentioned that Xiaomi will release a 'surprise product' in March, hinting further at its MWC 2017 launch. This was the first time Xiaomi was present at CES, and it looks like the company plans to take the spotlight at MWC as well. Previously, the device was expected to launch in February.

As for other rumoured specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is tipped to sport Android 7.0 or 7.1 Nougat out of the box with MIUI 9 skin running on top. The handset is also tipped to pack a large 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. It will sport a Home Button with a built-in fingerprint reader. The smartphone is expected to be made available in Black, White, and Blue colour options.

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Ship in 3 Variants, Launch Expected at MWC 2017
 
 

